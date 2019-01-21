CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than a hundred participants marched in downtown Corpus Christi Monday to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The annual march is a chance to pay tribute to King Jr. and honor the things he stood for.

Before the march began participants rallied inside the Nueces County Courthouse getting motivated with words of wisdom.

The whole event was orchestrated by the Corpus Christi alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority for the 33rd year in a row.

"Rain, sleet, snow, hot wind, you name it we have done it every single year with pride, humility, and dignity," chapter president Alexis Williams said.

The weather couldn't have been any more accommodating for the 2019 march.

After participants were fired up in the courthouse, the crowd took to the pavement.

The streets were lined with people from all different backgrounds, but they shared one message -- life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

High school student Jeremiah Baldwin said the message resonated with him.

"It's just critical to recognize the injustices in our community and to hear about our community and voice our concerns," Baldwin said.

90-year-old Colin Sykes couldn't agree more with Baldwin.

According to Sykes, he remembers seeing doctor king in action decades ago, and his message is still real.

"Make the world a better place whenever we can and if we all do that it is going to be a better place," Sykes said.

The march concluded at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.