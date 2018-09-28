Corpus Christi (KIII News) — After weeks of anticipation, hundreds in need of dental care were able to receive it for free Friday in the Corpus Christi.

200 dental professionals were on hand Friday to kick off the Texas Mission of Mercy event, which provides free dental screenings, root canals, extractions and other services to those in need.

The event was held inside the FEMA dome on Del Mar College's West Campus, and many who were there to take advantage of the service said they hadn't been to the dentist in nearly a decade.

"It's a cost issue," Richard Lawing said.

Lawing drove 88 miles from Bloomington, Texas, and waited in line for seven hours Friday before making it into the destist's chair. He said he can't even remember the last time he had been to the dentist and has a lot of work that needs to be done, but insurance is no help.

"What insurance you get to see the dentist doesn't pay for anything anyway," Lawing said.

Many of the patients inside the FEMA dome Friday said the same thing.

Dental hygienist Liz Bett-Vest realized the need for the free services after she assisted a woman who waited outside since 11 p.m. the night before because she needed a tooth pulled.

"It was definitely heartwarming knowing that we are making a difference in our community," Bett-Vest said.

Dr. Sauer, who has volunteered for Texas Mission of Mercy six times, said helping others never gets old.

"There's been thousands of lives improved with millions of dollars of donated dentistry, and I feel really good about it," Sauer said.

The event will continue Saturday, but due to the influx of patients on Friday, they will only be accepting 200 more people.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII