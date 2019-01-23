CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Job seekers in the Coastal Bend had a chance to find work Tuesday thanks to a hiring event put on by Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at the Staples Career Center.

Over a dozen employers were at the event looking for new hires, and more than 100 potential employees showed up to apply.

According to Workforce Solutions, it is an excellent time for people in the Coastal Bend to actively look for jobs because there are many to choose from.

"The unemployment numbers were released on Friday. We went up just a little at 4.6-percent. However, we ran a jobs report today, just for our region, and just in WorkInTexas.com there are 4,281 jobs, just in our region," Monika DeLaGarza said.

