CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A sea of purple was near Heritage Park Saturday morning as hundreds participated in the annual walk to end Alzheimer's disease.

Every year, teams raise money for Alzheimer's research and treatment.

The local chapter wanted to reach $60,000 and surpassed that goal by raising $70,000.

You can always help out there cause by donating money here.

