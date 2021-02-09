School of Science and Technology give back in a special way

Adults aren't the only ones that understand the impact children can make. The students themselves were eager to donate to the food bank.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The School of Science and Technology decided to kick off the start of the month in a special way.

The school partnered with the Coastal Bend Food Bank for Hunger Action Month. The students managed to bring over 200 cereal boxes that were set up as dominos.

Multimedia Communications Specialist Micaela Stewart understands the impact students can have on the community.

"Kids make a definite impact," Stewart said. "They are the ones that are going to be making the changes here in our future, so having our kids be our ambassadors makes a big difference."

One high school senior understood this impact perfectly.

"We asked every student to bring at least one box to donate to the food bank," the student said.

Once Thursday's experiment with the cereal box dominos finished, the boxes were loaded up on a truck and sent off to the food bank.