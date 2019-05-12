CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A military housing community in Kingsville could use your help spreading holiday cheer to children in need.

Hunt Military Communities is participating in the annual toy drive, Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots provides military housing for active-service members and their families.

2019 will be the 10th year that Hunt Military Communities helps with the Toys for Tots program.

Toys for Tots is committed to supporting families in need, whether it being their residents or individuals beyond the gates of their communities. Toys for Tots value any opportunity to make a difference and spread some joy this holiday season.

"There's a lot of things we do to support our residents, but during the holidays, it's a great time to be able to give back to the community and be able to provide children in need toys and services," national marketing director Lynette Gegeman said.

Toys for Tots brings holiday cheer to more than 7 million disadvantaged children each season.

If you would like to donate to Hunt Military Communities, they have a donation station located in their leasing office on 3400 South Brahma Boulevard and will be taking donations up until Dec. 13.

