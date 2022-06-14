Hurricane Alley offers special morning pricing to help beat the heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is here and so is the extreme heat.
If you are looking for a way to help beat that South Texas heat and a way to save, Hurricane Alley is offering special pricing for parkgoers to kick-off the summer season.
If you get to the park before 12 p.m., you can get a ticket for just $12 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays with their "12 before 12" promotion.
Regular pricing is $15 for a weekday and $20 for a weekend. Kids 2 and under always get in for free.
The park is also hosting dive-in movies on Tuesday evenings this summer.
Click here for a full schedule of events for the summer at the waterpark.
