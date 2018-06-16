As we enter hurricane season, Corpus Christi officials are making sure residents are prepared in the case that another hurricane comes to the Coastal Bend.

The 2018 Storm Expo is hosted every year by the City of Corpus Christi, at the American Bank Center. Various vendors are on sight to answer any questions about hurricane season, including 3-News Meteorologist Alan Holt.

The free event provides residents of the Coastal Bend with preparedness tips and free items for anyone. The expo runs until 3 P.M. on Saturday, June 16th.

