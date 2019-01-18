CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been more than a year since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Coastal Bend, and many residents are still recovering.

That's why a special Hurricane Harvey Financial Assistance workshop is coming to Corpus Christi on Saturday. It's being hosted by the Rio Texas Conference United Methodist Church, the American Red Cross, and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center.

The event aims to give renters and homeowners a chance to apply for financial help to repair the damage to their homes left behind by Harvey. It runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Garcia Arts & Education Center, located at 2021 Agnes Street.

These are some items those seeking assistance need to have with them at the event: