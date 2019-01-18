CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been more than a year since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Coastal Bend, and many residents are still recovering.
That's why a special Hurricane Harvey Financial Assistance workshop is coming to Corpus Christi on Saturday. It's being hosted by the Rio Texas Conference United Methodist Church, the American Red Cross, and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center.
The event aims to give renters and homeowners a chance to apply for financial help to repair the damage to their homes left behind by Harvey. It runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Garcia Arts & Education Center, located at 2021 Agnes Street.
These are some items those seeking assistance need to have with them at the event:
- Proof of identity
- Proof of residence - deed, mortgage, lease/rental agreement, and/or utility bill showing services during August 24, 2017.
- Proof of damage - FEMA letters, insurance documents, and/or tax office documents showing the property was deemed substantially damaged, uninhabitable, or condemned.
- Information that shows/describes your damage and describes your unmet needs related to losses from Hurricane Harvey.
- Digital photos of the damage to the home with timestamp showing that the photo was taken between Aug. 24, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2017.