Corpus Christi (KIII News) — On Aug. 25, 2017, Hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend.

One year after Harvey nearly every resident has a story about Harvey and a memory of the storm.

Harvey was a storm that no one thought would come a week prior.

After Harvey hit the Coastal Bend, it left a path of destruction from the Texas coast to southeast Texas making national headlines and devastating towns.

While many residents have recovered, the wounds still fester for others.

3News anchor Makenzi Henderson brings us "Hurricane Harvey: One Year Later."

