Rockport (KIII news) — A 10-year-old boy is being named a hero after helping save his grandmother from a terrible fire last week.

After the Hernandez family lost their home to Hurricane Harvey, they moved into a mobile home and had lived there for almost one year until the fire left it a total loss.

Rockport has been home to Mauricio Hernandez and his wife Mary Jane since they were kids and that's why they didn't leave after Harvey wreaked havoc.

"She just said that she heard a pop, got up from living room went over there and there was a lot of flames," Mauricio said.

After the Hernandez' house caught fire the couple is displaced once again.

"She was trying to put the fire out, she couldn't put the fire out, and it just started up," Mauricio said.

Unable to stop the fire Mary Jane was reliving a nightmare.

"She was just crying. she was crying my home, my home," Mary Jane said.

Mary Jane's 10-year-old grandson Anthony was inside at the time of the fire and helped bring her to safety and called 911.

"Come one grandma you can't stop it, you can't stop it," Anthony said

Reba Jones, their neighbor, was down the street when the fire happened.

"Just sat down to eat dinner, we'd seen all the squad cars fly by, we thought it was a high-speed chase," Jones said. "We could see smoke over the top of mobile home."

Jones finished renovations from Harvey and understands the trauma the Hernandez family is going through.

"To know it was neighbor and there's nothing we could do and don't know how to help," Jones said.

After suffering blisters to her arms and forehead and smoke inhalation, Mary Jane was halo flighted to a San Antonio hospital.

"When I looked at her I knew she was in bad shape," Mauricio said.

According to Mauricio, it was a miracle that his wife recovered.

"She had a congestion, and that congestion didn't allow all that black smoke to get into her lungs," Mauricio said.

The couple had also remodeled the home after they moved in and the fire destroyed 90 percent of their belongings.

"Replace all insulation, sheetrock, texture paint the walls, put new sinks," Mauricio said.

Mauricio is thankful for those coming to help.

"Just great to know good people, good people all around, when you're in a situation like this they just come, there's some really good people out there," Mauricio said.

