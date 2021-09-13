Hurricane Hunters talk Tropical Storm Nicholas with Chief Meteorologist Alan Holt

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Nicholas is sitting just off of the coast of Corpus Christi.
The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the Hurricane Hunters of the Air Force Reserve, is one-of-a-kind: the only Department of Defense organization still flying into tropical storms and hurricanes--since 1944.
Captain Jenny White joined Alan Holt to talk about how they conduct these flights and how the data they get can be used to forecast storms. Watch in full below.
