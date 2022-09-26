Hurricane Ian could create dangerous beach conditions on city, county shorelines

While surfers are excited about the larger-than-normal waves, officials are asking beachgoers to use caution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi issued an advisory to warn the public of dangerous conditions in the Gulf of Mexico as a result of Hurricane Ian.

Some of the threats to coastal waters include high rip-current risk, rough waves, and coastal flooding.

“It’s typical -- not our first rodeo with this type of stuff," said Nueces County Coastal Parks Director Scott Cross. "Anytime a system comes into the gulf we always see increased tides, nuisance flooding, beach inundation especially here on north Padre Island."

Cross said the county also is keeping an eye on beach conditions this week.

Local surfers, on the other hand, told 3NEWS they have other plans.

"Hopefully we have a little swell coming, I think this is the beginning of it”, said James McMains.

McMains, who had just come off his wave near Packery Channel on Tuesday morning, said they are just having fun for now, but expect the big waves to roll in Thursday or Friday.

"It’s still kind of disorganized and choppy, but there are some waves coming in and that’s rare for around here, so we have to take what we can get", he said.

Cross said he doesn't anticipate closing off any roads.

"I think the tide pretty much will take care of that," he said. "I don’t think people will be foolish enough to drive out into the surf zone."

He also said the county is working closely with the city to prepare.

In a news release, the city stated it would be pulling trash cans off the beach ahead of the weather, as well as having lifeguards present, and visible beach conditions signage out.

Staff also will monitor the Packery Channel jetty gate, in case dangerous wave action forces it to close.