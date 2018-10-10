Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Hurricane Michael is causing some high tides along the Coastal Bend with water reaching past the parking lot for some beaches causing beachgoer to head inland.

Michael brought in rough waves and churning water to the Coastal Bend as it hit the Florida panhandle.

Red flags are displayed along Padre Island warning beachgoers and surfers to enter at their own risk.

Some surfers were brave enough to take on the challenge of the waves but advised some safety tips.

Visitors who were not brave enough stayed away from the water and enjoyed the beach from afar.

"Don't expect to build a sandcastle today, we just like to relax and just get that family time in and luckily we're still able to do that," Browyn King said.

King's children hardly got into the water because of the rip current risk.

