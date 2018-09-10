Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Padre Island National Seashore has closed down the north and south beaches until Wednesday morning.

The beaches will be closed due to the concerns of flooding brought on by Hurricane Michael in the Gulf of Mexico.

Surf at the beaches is coming up to the dunes, so the National Seashore is limiting the beaches to driving within the park.

The National Seashore is keeping a close eye on how conditions might change in the next few days.

"So the surface is coming up all the way to the dunes here due to the coastal flooding. The national weather service is predicting that that coastal flooding will continue through at least tomorrow morning but due to the nature of the hurricane it's a little bit hard to say if it will continue past that," education technician Jamie Kennedy said.

According to the National Seashore, there is flooding predicted through Wednesday morning, so the beaches are unlikely to open back up before then.

National Seashore is keeping up the weather conditions on a day to day basis.

