Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Coastal Bend families are still in need of help after Hurricane Harvey devasted the area in 2017.

The Aransas County Long Term Recovery Group recognized residents' needs and partnered up with non-profits to build a Hurricane Relief Hub. Organizations that will assist include the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Lutheran Social Services and many more.

According to Deanna Spruce, if you plan on attending be sure to bring a few things.

"Like a Driver's License and proof of residency at the time of the hurricane, and then they'll meet with a case manager that best fits their needs," Spruce said.

The recovery group will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every Thursday starting Jan. 3. It will be located at 707 Navigation Circle.

