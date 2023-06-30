Hwy. 77 closed at Hwy. 44 in Robstown because of Hazmat incident

Information is limited, but 3NEWS has a crew on-scene.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Hazmat incident involving propane shut down Hwy. 77 near FM 892 Friday night.



Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 1 posted that traffic in the area is being diverted, and officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

The post states that the Corpus Christi Fire Department's Hazmat team is at the scene.

This is a developing story. A crew is on-scene and 3NEWS will update this story as soon as new information is available.

