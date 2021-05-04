"I believe he died instantly." Trench collapse near Buc Stadium leaves one dead

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Rocha is calling this a "horrible industrial accident."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead after the trench he was working on a project in collapsed Monday, Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha said.

Rocha said he believes the worker died instantly.

"Its is a horrible industrial accident that has occured," Rocha said. Crews are working with engineers to stabilize the trench wall so they can dig the body out, Rocha said. 'We are in body recovery mode."

Rocha said it would probably take all afternoon to clear the scene. He added that there will be a local, state and federal investigation into what happened.

