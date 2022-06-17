'I HEART CCFD': Lovable graffiti in the dust on a CCPD vehicle

With a bout of Saharan dust blasting the city, the people of Corpus Christi make a natural resource of the crusty weather.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saharan Dust! You're probably sick of hearing about it - if you're not already sick from breathing it. For better (and mostly worse), these blows of sandy sediment from the sea always shake things up a little across Texas; here in Corpus Christi, residents are getting creative with the health hazard.

An anonymous local, some unknown soldier of goofballery, seems to have swung by a Corpus Christi PD patrol unit and made a canvas of a rear window! A single bold statement is carried through by their finger across the dusty tabula rasa: "I (HEART) CCFD".

Could this be the work of an ever-loving citizen expressing their eternal gratitude to our first responders? A fireman stretched thin by the hazards of protecting our public, desperate for the recognition he so deserves? Or an officer of the law expressing an appreciation for the other side of public safety?

We may never know - but we can imagine. True art is what we make of it.

