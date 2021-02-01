'I know how hard it is to be there' | 10-year-old girl gives back to local sick children

Sloane Sisson suffers from cerebral palsy and is giving back to sick children at McLane Children's Hospital.

TEMPLE, Texas — Sloane Sisson is just like any other 10-year-old girl when you first meet her, but there's something different about her that separates her from the rest.

The heart she has is incredible.

"She wanted to give back and she's always set goals for herself," Sunny Sisson, Sloane's mom said. "She set a goal this year of personally raising $60 dollars and she did that."

Last Tuesday, in-between her appointments to treat her Spastic Hemiplegic Cerebral Palsy at McLane Children's Hospital in Temple, she turned to her mom and said she wanted to do something special.

"She wanted to do a video in front of the Christmas tree at the hospital and put it on Facebook, and so we did," Sunny said

"Hi, it's Sloane Sisson and I am saving $60 to donate to my local children's hospital," she said to begin the video, asking others to join her and to help.

Sunny said her personal friends have been overwhelming in their support and would like to see others help through the community as well.

"I'm hoping as it gets shared, others will want to help and give back and help just as they have given to us," Sunny said.

Sunny said there are multiple ways that people can help donate to Sloane's cause, including a GoFundMe called Make a Child Smile, which has a goal of $200. All those proceeds will go to purchasing coloring books, sticker books and crayons to give to sick children at McLane Children's Hospital.

"I know how hard it is to be there," Sloane said when asked why this fundraiser was so important to her. "I know what it feels like to be sad in there and to feel like you never get done."

In the video posted online, Sloane asked those who could to match her $60 donation. She added that if you couldn't, she understands, and said those who can donate what they are able to are encouraged to do so.