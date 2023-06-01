The Port of Corpus Christi is running out of room

"We learn almost daily of businesses that are interested in us, and land is one of the areas that they're looking at."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lack of waterfront property is making it difficult for the Port of Corpus Christi to expand.

San Patricio County Judge David Krebs told 3NEWS that land by the water is beginning to fill up -- creating a challenge for new businesses to move in.

"It's becoming an issue over there, the waterways, cause it's almost completely full over there next to the La Quinta Channel," he said.

The port owns 38,000 acres of territory -- with most being underwater.

Port of Corpus Christi Board Chair Charles Zahn said a significant amount of the port's budget goes to acquiring land. Area economic development corporations in Nueces and San Patricio counties help in that mission, such as the acquisition of 2,600 acres near Aransas Pass' McCampbell Airport.

"We learn almost daily of businesses that are interested in us, and land is one of the areas that they're looking at," Zahn said.

In order to make port land more attractive to prospective tenants, Zahn said it also can add infrastructure.



Zahn said the port is already in talks with at least one client to eventually move onto the land. If a deal is struck, the land eventually generates revenue for the area, while creating jobs, and a tax base for local governments.

"We will purchase that land with the understanding that we're going to be paid over a long period of time -- a lease rate -- and we're also going to have the benefit of having their product move back and forth across our bulkheads," Zahn said.

Port commissioners at odds about desalination plant ownership

One of the other ways in which the port is hoping to service clients is with the addition of a drought-proof supply of water for the Coastal Bend region.

Charlie Zahn responded Friday to fellow commissioner Diane Gonzalez's call for the port to give up its desalination permits to the city.

Gonzalez was sworn in Wednesday.

After the ceremony, she said she believes the port should turn over its desal permits to the city of Corpus Christi.

"The City of Corpus Christi is the water provider, supplier for the region, and they will continue to be that for all of us," she said.

Zahn said he feels differently, pointing out that Gonzalez hasn't had as much experience with the desalination project as other commissioners.

"I totally disagree with her," he said. "She has not been a part of the discussions we've had at the Port of Corpus Christi on the need for desal, and why we're actually perusing desalination and the necessary permits."

The port's desalination plants have been a major point of contention between the two.

In an effort to try and fix the rift between the port and the city, Zahn said he is in talks with Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, and plans to meet with Guajardo next week for further discussions.

According to Zahn, his next step is for the port to get a water-rights permit and work in agreement with the city to find a solution that benefits both parties involved.

