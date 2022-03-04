I-37 northbound Labonte Park exit ramp reopens

The project area will still have workers and equipment, so drivers are encouraged to drive slowly and cautiously.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), contractors have reopened the I-37 northbound Labonte Park exit ramp today.

This means drivers will no longer have to use a detour to access the park.

Workers temporarily closed the ramp in the fall of 2021 as part of the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project, which is an $85 million effort to improve Interstate 37 from Redbird Lane to U.S. Highway 77 Interchange in San Patricio County.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Although the ramp is open for use again, the project area will still have workers and equipment, so drivers are encouraged to drive slowly and cautiously.

TxDOT would like to remind drivers:

The Nueces River bridge clearance is 12 feet 3 inches at the turnaround under the bridge.

The frontage road at this location is one-way only and drivers are unable to back up and re-enter the I-37 northbound mainlanes.

Those bringing higher vehicles should use the I-37 southbound Labonte Park exit ramp instead.

For more information on the I-37 Nueces River Reconstruction Project, follow TxDOT Corpus Christi District’s Twitter feed, @TxDOT_Corpus, and/or visit the project webpage at TxDOT.gov (keyword search “I-37 Redbird to US 77 / Nueces River Bridge”) for project information.

