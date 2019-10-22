CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time, there will be a signature sponsor for the annual La Posada Lighted Boat Parade on Padre Island.

The boat parade is a significant fundraiser for the Toys for Tots program.

IBC Bank in Corpus Christi has agreed to be the primary sponsor.

"Hearing that La Posada is the largest donor to Toys for Tots, it seemed to be a good fit. We're a community bank, and we like to look at opportunities like this to help out in a community," IBC Bank President and CEO Harold Shockley Jr. said.

The annual boat parade will again be taking place over two nights, Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7. 3News will be broadcasting the Saturday parade Live.

The grand marshal for the parade will be Gregg Rolie, who is a two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

