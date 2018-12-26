Corpus Christi (KIII News) — If you are looking for a cool way to spend winter break with your family and friends, organizers at the American Bank Center have the perfect event.

Starting Wednesday night through Friday, Dec. 28, the event center will have their ice skating rink open for the public for a low price. From 5-10 p.m., admission is just $10 for all ages, including your skate rental, and just $5 if you provide your own skates or present a military or student ID.

From Saturday, Dec. 29, through Jan. 2, skating times will expand to noon-10 p.m.

Kiii News Reporter Marissa Cummings went Live from the American Bank Center with a look at the fun.

