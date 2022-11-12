Century-old airplanes land in Rockport for annual fly-in, air show planned for 2023

Non-profit Airplanes & Coffee helped sponsor the event to raise money for aviation scholarships for students and increase exposure to the field.

The Coastal Bend Holiday Fly-in took place at the Aransas County airport.

The event brought iconic planes from the 1920's to present day to the airport and offered rides to the public. Aransas County Airport manager Mike Geer spoke with 3NEWS and said 100 airplanes were there throughout the weekend for the fly-in.

"There's something for everybody and our main message that we're trying to send out is that we want to get kids introduced to aviation." Geer said.

Non-profit Airplanes & Coffee helped sponsor the event to raise money for aviation scholarships for students and increase exposure to the field.

Board President Russ Keith told 3NEWS seven scholarships will be awarded in January. He explained, "Most people don't understand how important general aviation is to the economy and all these little airports around these small towns and how much money and commerce that brings in."

Airplanes & Coffee founder John Naugle said 50 free flights were given so far. Kids got experience in the cockpit and earned flight hours towards their license.

"Lots of beautiful Warbirds and a ton of people from the local area have been able to come out and experience aviation." Naugle said.

With more than 145,000 members on their Facebook page, Airplanes & Coffee told 3NEWS they were happy to help put on the event and raise money for the next generation of pilots and mechanics.

Aircraft commander Lt. Daniel Gillis was also there with the U.S. Coast Guard. He said they were on a training flight when they stopped by to meet visitors to the airport.

"Being able to come and actually interact with the people that we're here to protect and save is really important and it's fun to see kids faces light up." Gillis said.

Geer said they plan to expand the fly-in to a full air show in 2023 and will begin fundraising for it in January.

