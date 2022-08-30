Identity released of Corpus Christi man shot, killed Monday

The Nueces County Medical Examiner identified the man killed on Nicholson Street near Horne Road as 42-year-old Isaias Ortiz.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner on Tuesday released the name of the man killed early Monday morning. Isaias Ortiz, 42, died after being shot.

Corpus Christi Police say Ortiz was killed around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on Nicholson Street near Horne Road. That's just northwest of Gollihar and Kostoryz roads.

Ortiz was dead when officers arrived. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area but were initially vague about the details surrounding Ortiz's death and whether he had been shot. CCPD did say homicide investigators were at the scene Monday.