CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week has been one filled with many cases across the state of Texas and the Coastal Bend. Our Ashley Gonzalez joins us live to tell us more about the rise in cases here in the Nueces County.



“Brian, just hours ago the Nueces County reported 49 new cases of COVID-19. This will be the highest week in cases this county has seen since the start of the pandemic," said 3News Reporter, Ashley Gonzalez.



With 200 cases and three deaths just this week alone, in the latest City Council COVID-19 update, Public Health Director, Annette Rodriguez, reminded the community until there’s a vaccine we cannot drop the ball.



“I want to reiterate the virus is real. It poses a huge risk to our community, but please practice good health strategies so that the virus can be controlled until we have a vaccine or antiviral viral medication to help mitigate the spread of this virus,” stated Annette Rodriguez.



Rodriguez says the more people to get tested for COVID-19, the easier it is for the health department to navigate the spread and get ahead of it.



“Being tested does not keep you from getting the virus, but it allows public health officials to contact trace every index person, so we can slow down the spread,” added Rodriguez.



If you are experiencing COVID like symptoms, you can call the City-County Health Center hotline at 361-826-7200. You will be screened over the phone and then prompted on what to do next.







