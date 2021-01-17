If you're attending large gatherings in the Coastal Bend or out of town here are some reminders to keep you and others safe

Dr. Bird says Coastal Bend residents that leave town to attend 'large gatherings,' should follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The political climate across the United States has been heated, following the deadly riots on Capitol Hill earlier this month. Several states are increasing security at their State Capitols.

Here in Texas where, a small group of armed protesters gathered outside of the state capitol building on Saturday. Here locally, Mayor, Paulette Guajardo said increasing security is not necessary.

"We anticipate a peaceful transition of government on the federal level," said the Mayor.

Dr. Chris Bird with the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Task Force said for the Coastal Bend residents that do participate in rallies or large gatherings, it's important to keep in mind: right now, the Coastal Bend is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, and not to mention, a new and more contagious COVID-19 variant strain.

"Spreading the new variants more readily is probably one of the bigger concerns from that sort of activity," said Dr. Bird.

Dr. Bird says Coastal Bend residents that leave town to attend 'large gatherings,' should follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.

"The responsible thing to do would be to quarantine yourself for at least 10 days like the government recommends," said Dr. Bird.

He then offered some advice for anyone planning to attend a gathering:

"It's better to be outside than inside. I would make real sure that there's a good seal on your mask, around your face, given that there are these more contagious variants out there. Getting drive through and things like that would help versus going and eating inside restaurants or bars or things like that."

Dr. Bird said the COVID-19 count is rising every single day, and not only here but all over the nation. Also, he added taking unnecessary risks could impact an entire community.

Dr. Bird reminded the pubic to continue wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands often.

