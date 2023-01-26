Illegal drugs, guns found in Robstown smoke shop Thursday evening

Mike Tamez with the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit discovered guns, marijuana and other illegal drugs at an H-Town Smoke Shop on Western Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown police and the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit discovered guns, marijuana and other illegal drugs at an H-Town Smoke Shop on Western Avenue Thursday evening.

"We locked the place down as soon as we discovered the contraband and we applied for a search warrant, and we're fixing to execute the search warrant on the place," said Mike Tamez with the interdiction unit.

Tamez added that the criminal interdiction unit was only there doing an inspection, and because of the amount of drugs on the property, then turned into an investigation.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.