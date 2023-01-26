Illegal drugs, guns found in Robstown smoke shop Thursday evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown police and the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit discovered guns, marijuana and other illegal drugs at an H-Town Smoke Shop on Western Avenue Thursday evening.
"We locked the place down as soon as we discovered the contraband and we applied for a search warrant, and we're fixing to execute the search warrant on the place," said Mike Tamez with the interdiction unit.
Tamez added that the criminal interdiction unit was only there doing an inspection, and because of the amount of drugs on the property, then turned into an investigation.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Conservative leader sues to remove Mark Gonzalez as Nueces County District Attorney
- TAMU-CC Family Nurse Practitioner program ranked No. 1 in the nation
- For visually impaired children, beeping eggs can help bring inclusiveness to Easter tradition
- Restoring the Ritz Theatre to its 1929 charm
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.