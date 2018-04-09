Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The U.S. Coast Guard stopped a boat Sunday after the fishermen inside were caught with over 100 illegal fish.

Coast Guard officials said the fishermen were in a lancha boat and were fishing in federal waters. The Coast Guard discovered the fishermen were illegal immigrants and took the lancha boat, fishing gear, 113 snappers and two sharks from the fishermen.

The fishermen were detained and transferred to U.S. Border Patrol agents for processing.

