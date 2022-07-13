Illegal gambling operation leads to 2 arrests

The investigation ended with the arrest of 44-year-old David Rivers and 39-year-old Ray Firova.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people are behind bars after an illegal gambling operation was conducted by the Corpus Christi Police Narcotics and Vice Division on Tuesday.

The investigation ended with the arrest of 44-year-old David Rivers and 39-year-old Ray Firova.

The two are being charged with keeping a gambling place, possession of a gambling device and gambling promotion.

State law dictates that an individual cannot win a wholesale value available from a single play of the game or device of no more than 10 times the amount charged to play the game or device.

CCPD and federal agencies continue to combat and investigate any illegal gambling operations.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.