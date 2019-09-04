BEEVILLE, Texas — Deputies in Beeville are on the lookout Monday night for a suspected illegal immigrant whom they believe could be dangerous.

According to deputies, around 4 p.m. the man led them and troopers on a chase along Highway 59 driving through several ranch gates before bailing out of the vehicle and trying unsuccessfully to break into a home. Deputies last saw the suspect running into the brush.

The suspect is described to be Hispanic, in his mid-20's, and around five foot ten.

If you spot the suspect deputies warns you to not to approach him and call 911.