Border patrol agents assigned to the Falfurrias checkpoint on Tuesday referred a box truck to a secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, agents unlocked the cargo area and discovered 21 illegal immigrants inside.

The immigrants were provided with necessary medical attention and the driver; a United States citizen was arrested.

"As we continue to see the temperatures rising, we are deeply concerned of the dangerous tactics used by smugglers," said chief patrol agent Manuel Padilla Jr. "The price of coming to the united states should never be your life."

The following day, Falfurrias agents recovered the bodies of two unidentified subjects that were lost in the vast ranchlands.

