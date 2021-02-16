Thirty-two people discovered in tractor-trailer in illegal immigration attempt near Freer, Border Patrol says

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was taken into custody along with the 32 people pending an investigation.

FREER, Texas — The Laredo Sector U.S. Border Patrol discovered 32 people in a tractor-trailer during a human smuggling attempt, Border Patrol said on Tuesday.

Officials said the incident occurred on February 15 at a checkpoint on U.S. Highway 59 west of Feer, Texas. Agents discovered 32 individuals hidden in the trailer during an immigration inspection, according to Border Patrol.

During the inspection, Border Patrol determined the individuals were illegally present in the United States and were attempting to immigrate from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Peru.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was taken into custody along with the 32 people pending an investigation.

Border Patrol said none of the people were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and have since been medically screened and provided PPE.