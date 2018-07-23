Freer, Texas (KIII news) — Five illegal immigrants were detained, and one U.S. citizen was arrested Saturday during a U.S. Border Patrol traffic stop near Freer, Texas.

Agents were working highway patrol duties Saturday afternoon when they stopped a red vehicle on Highway 16. During the stop, the Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration inspection on the driver and passengers.

All five passengers were determined to be illegal immigrants from Mexico.

