13 immigrants found on train in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The US Border Patrol found more than a dozen immigrants on a cargo train in Robstown.

Agents made the discovery Thursday as they were doing their regular checks of the trains in the area. 13 immigrants were found inside an eastbound train, hiding inside a car hauler. All were from Mexico, Guatemala and Ecuador.

They were in good health and taken into the custody of border patrol agents.

