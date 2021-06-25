13 immigrants found on train in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The US Border Patrol found more than a dozen immigrants on a cargo train in Robstown.
Agents made the discovery Thursday as they were doing their regular checks of the trains in the area. 13 immigrants were found inside an eastbound train, hiding inside a car hauler. All were from Mexico, Guatemala and Ecuador.
They were in good health and taken into the custody of border patrol agents.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Illuminating the city for 10 years, Harbor Bridge lights turn off permanently
- Fish cleaner finds dolphin, turtle inside a shark in Port Aransas
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- PRIDE month festivities back in Corpus Christi for 2021
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.