Two undocumented immigrants who were lost in the brush in Brooks County were rescued over the weekend by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Agents rescued the two after they called 911 from a ranch near Falfurrias, Texas. The two were found after U.S. Border Patrol agents tracked their GPS coordinates.

The two were given medical attention and were taken in for processing by the U.S. Border Patrol.

