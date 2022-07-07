Immigration attorney, Brooks County Sheriff share viewpoints on Gov. Abbott's new executive order

The executive order was signed Thursday afternoon and went into effect immediately.

Some are calling it a "political stunt" after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced his latest executive order that directly impacts immigrants who are in Texas illegally.

The executive order calls for the National Guard and the Department of Public Safety to send immigrants who are in Texas illegally to the border, even if they've been in Texas for years.

Debra Rodriguez, immigration attorney for Rodriguez & Moretzsohn Law Office, said she is worried that Gov. Abbott is violating human rights that all personnel are suppose to have in the Unites States.

"There's definitely a feel, with respect to deportation, that it is a criminal situation, but it's not. Deportation is actually civil," Rodriguez said. "The constitution, with respect to criminal or civil matters, is no matter what your status is; as a person under the constitution, you are afforded rights."

Due process allows people to speak to an attorney or a judge about the rights one has. In Brooks County, Sheriff Benny Martinez said the order might keep people alive. With heavy foot traffic through the county, dozens of migrants end up dying from heat exhaustion.

It's definitely a crisis. Anytime you have 55 bodies, close to 60 already half way through the year, it is a crisis," Martinez said. "We had a hundred plus last year. We're already in line with a three-digit count."

Martinez said his department will continue protecting the community. His other deputies are not ordered by Gov. Abbott to take migrants to the border.

"We're going after the smuggler specifically. We don't go out there and just stop people randomly," Martinez said. "We don't do that. We concentrate on those situations that need to be addressed."

