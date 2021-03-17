Brooks County continues to be a hotspot for illegal smuggling

Immigrants walk through some of the hottest and driest stretches of the Wild Horse Desert.

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez said he’s not seeing unaccompanied children coming through his county. But his deputies are seeing plenty of immigrants being smuggled by the cartels.



Brooks County is a hotspot for illegal smuggling because there is a border patrol checkpoint south of Falfurrias along Highway 281. Immigrants end up trying to walk around that facility. That means walking through some of the hottest and driest stretches of the Wild Horse Desert.

Over the years, thousands of those immigrants have died trying to get through the area. Martinez believes it’s time for Republicans and Democrats to come together and try to solve the border problem once and for all.

"I think it’s going to take both parties to sit down and reach some kind of agreement on this immigration reform and try to sit down and create it," Sheriff Martinez said.

"Because I think if they create that we’re all going to benefit from that. I definitely will. I wouldn’t have to pick up these bodies that are left out there to die.”



Sheriff Martinez said he only has a couple of officers to handle the human smuggling going on there. He has to rely on the Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol along with Falfurrias police to help keep a watch on the cartel smugglers.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.