Long delays for the immigration process during the pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic hasn't been easy for anyone, but especially if you're an immigrant just trying to get your visa, or even just trying to renew your visa.

"Work visas or student visas," said Debra Rodriguez, an immigration attorney, "they, in the past, would maybe take one or two months if that, and now we're looking at sometimes up to a year before you can get a visa appointment."

When COVID-19 hit, doors everywhere closed, and that's when the delays began.

"First things that happened is the consulates shut down. So, there were many people who had interviews at the consulates, and they all got canceled and we are still waiting for some of them to be rescheduled, and then the ones that haven't been scheduled have to wait for the canceled ones to get in first," said Rodriguez.

It's not just visa appointments being delayed. Immigration court hearings for people who are awaiting citizenship, but not detained, stopped which could be a huge problem for families.

Rodriguez said immigrants who have children in the U.S. can stay in the U.S. as long as their child is under 21. But now, because of those prolonged delays for court hearings:

"If their child ages out, now all of a sudden, the person might not have a qualifying relative and may no longer qualify for cancellation of removal, so that is a potential issue," Rodriguez added.

She said they'll get an update on when courts can continue for non-detained immigrants in June, but just like everything else, there's no choice but to wait, and as long as people currently here in the U.S. have the right court documents and up to date visa information, that proves they're just waiting for the next step, then clients do not have to worry about deportation.

