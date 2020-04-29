CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Responding to the coronavirus threat has forced all of us to adjust the way we do things and yet some needs persist no matter what, like local children in the foster care system.

"These children that are in foster care desperately need someone to speak up for them, especially during this time" Diana Booth with C.A.S.A. of the Coastal Bend said.

During a time like now, when social distancing is still in effect, C.A.S.A. is still finding ways to support kids in the foster care system.

"It's a lot of texting and reaching out to them at the end of the day just letting them know 'Hey I'm here for you, I love you, if there's anything you need, goodnight' just let them know I'm there," Susan John Court Appointed Special Advocate said.

Johnson works with a teenager who is aging out of foster care, but will be in the extended program until she's 21. Because of the pandemic, some of her next goals like getting a job, are a bit challenging.

"We did have a small plan going, she had brought it up to me and she was really excited to find a part-time job, but we're just going to hold off on that for right now," Johnson said.

Even though the coronavirus is causing some difficulty for kids and families in the system, C.A.S.A. leaders say they're seeing more people sign-up to volunteer.

'We have seen individuals not let this crisis set them back, but rather come forward," Booth said.

Booth says they're still having cases added to their list for those who need C.A.S.A. advocates, and that's why she's glad they've found ways to continue doing their work for the community.

"It's like we never ever had no time where we weren't doing what we normally do to help us advocate for children," Booth said. "I'm just so happy that we haven't stopped, we're still going on and we're still moving forward."

