Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One elementary school in Kingsville is now said to be working on an improvement plan after a scathing review by the Texas Education Agency.

On Wednesday a public meeting was held to talk about the plan for Kleberg Elementary which is part of the Kingsville Independent School District.

Back in August TEA released the 2018 Accountability Ratings and Kingsville got an F.

The school told parents that 50-percent of students did not meet satisfactory state standards so the kids will need an academic intervention.

According to the school board, the root of the problem is the elementary does not have a guide for teachers on what they should be teaching and when they should be teaching it.

"Shows us where we may not be focusing on the things that are on the test, so even though children are learning well in reading math and writing we want to make sure that what they're tested that on that we are definitely focused on those things as well," said federal program director Dr. Peter Pitts.

Currently, the goal for the district is getting 65-percent of students to pass their language arts and reading state exams, or STAAR tests, and making sure students in pre-k to second grade are prepared by the time they get to 3rd grade.

The district wants to provide extra tutors for struggling students and give advice on what they can do at home to improve.

