Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass will see some much-needed improvements thanks to a $5 million grant the City has just been awarded.

The harbor is known as a popular fishing spot and launch area for shrimpers, but unfortunately, it is also known for its miles of bad roads.

"The streets. And if you look around this parking lot, it really needs a lot of repairs," Richard Roman said.

"The roads are critical," City Manager Gary Edwards said. "They are in bad shape right now."

Edwards said they will now be able to do something about those roads thanks to the nearly $5 million grant from the Economic Development Administration. The money will be used to pay for new roads with curbs throughout the harbor.

The investment award aims to help fishing and tourism industries and accelerate the area's recovery following Hurricane Harvey.

"It will bring in tourists and sales tax dollars with people buying things here," Edwards said.

It is anticipated that there will be enough money left over to pave the entire parking lot at Harbor Point.

"Also adjacent to it will be a bike trail in the area of six plus miles. One of the longer ones in the area," Edwards said. "But importantly it's the roads. We get hundreds, over a 1,000 each weekend, people come in with their fishing boats, use our boat ramps, it's packed to the rim each weekend."

The upgrades are also expected to help with future development of the 127 acres around the harbor.

"It is as we understand it, the last undeveloped piece of property in the entire Coastal Bend area, so this grant helps it be even more attractive and get it ready for development," Edwards said.

Initial work could begin as early as this fall.

