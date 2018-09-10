Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A portion of I-37 between Corpus Christi and San Antonio will be getting a makeover within the next few years.

On Tuesday TxDOT held an open house in Calallen to get public input about improvements on I-37 between Redbird Lane and Highway 77.

The Improvement plan is still in its design stages, but one of the changes will be replacing this northbound bridge over the Nueces River to make it taller. TxDOT said it would also be extended from three travel lanes into four from Sharpsburg Road to the US 77 interchange.

According to TXDOT, 50,000 people travel the stretch of road a day, and by 2020 that number is expected to get up to 80,000, so the improvement was needed to support that growth especially during an emergency.

"This is a safety and mobility project, improvements to the southbound side," said Ricky Dailey, TxDOT representative.

TxDOT will also reconfigure the entrance and exit ramps of the northbound lanes.

According to TxDOT, they have over $50 million available for the project, but that cost could go up or down because they are still in the design stages and construction won't begin until 2020.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII