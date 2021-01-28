Improvements coming to the Six Points intersection in Corpus Christi

The project will include curb and gutter, ADA ramps, pavement markings, signage, upgrading traffic signals and street lighting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Repairs to a major intersection got the green light from council this week. Improvements are coming to Six Points.

Luis Guerrero, who owns Price's Chef Restaurant at Six Points says "About four years ago they shut down Alameda from Ayers all the way to Del Mar for 3 years. And then right after that, two months later when we were almost recovering, then COVID hit us."



Guerrero just learned of city council giving the go ahead for a facelift to the Six Points intersection where Staples, Alameda and Ayers Streets meet.



The city says the reconstruction will include 10th street from Ayers to Staples and the rehabilitation of Ayers from 10th Street to Six Points.



For Guerrero, it's a tough prospect.

"I can only hope because the last project they had, they said it was going to be about a year and it took three years," he said.



Six Points is an historic area established in the early 1900's and a key hub for growth in the central area of the city. While bond work has been done on each of the streets leading to Six Points, the intersection itself had never been included.

"It was beyond the limits of several construction projects that we've completed in the past. The intersection part was kind of skipped," according to Jeff Edmonds, the director of engineering services for the city.



Funding for the $3.2 million project is coming from the Streets Bond 2016, storm water, wastewater and water funds. Edmonds says city leaders realize businesses in the area face challenges.

"We make every effort to try and mitigate those impacts to the greatest extent possible," Edmonds said. "Yes, there will be some pains during the construction process, but I think the end product will be worth the pain."



The project will include curb and gutter, ADA ramps, pavement markings, signage, upgrading traffic signals, street lighting. It'll also include utility improvements for water, wastewater, storm water and underground cable for information technology.



The city says they'll be reaching out to all the business owners and residents in the area and the project will begin in March.

