City council votes to move forward with improvements to Whataburger field to meet MLB standards

Some improvements that are set to take place include adding a women's locker room and enhancing the visitors’ clubhouse.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger Field was on Tuesday’s city council agenda and the reason being is improvements needed at the field.

The city is being asked to sign off on spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for renovations to make sure the field meets the standards for Major League Baseball.

“Recently the MLB has looked at all facilities and want minimum standards in certain areas and our Whataburger field there’s still a few things we need to bring up to speed,” said City Manager Peter Zanoni.

The latest investments being asked for would be geared towards making sure the stadium is meeting those standards and some of those standards include adding a women's locker room and enhancing the visitors’ clubhouse.

Officials with Whataburger field telling council that those improvements will also open the ballpark to other teams besides the pros.

"We already have contracts out for what would be our standard high school schedule typically starting through March,” said Hooks Manager Brady Ballard. “College events both TAMUCC some other inbound schools and as well we actually have a first-time event in partnership with visit Corpus Christi where we have two colleges major division universities.”