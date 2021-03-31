$1M in repairs coming to the Corpus Christi Seawall

City Council approved the funds for a project that will enhance the entire length of the seawall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi seawall is finally getting a make over to the tune of some one million dollars. City Council approved the funds for a project that will enhance the entire length of the seawall.

The project will also repair eight mirador concrete structures, including the Selena memorial.

Work is scheduled to begin in April and be finished by the fall.

This project will perform the maintenance repairs to the seawall which is approximately 9,300 feet. Most repairs are minor and consistent with routine maintenance of concrete marine structures, city officials said.

Project Enhancements

Concrete surface repairs

Joint repairs

Re-painting the top step of the seawall

Pressure washing the steps of the seawall

Skate stop installation on top step along length of seawall

Replace drinking water fountains

From the City of Corpus Christi:

The Corpus Christi Seawall was originally constructed from 1939 to 1942. With the initiation of the Seawall Maintenance sales and use tax, a major project to repair the Seawall was completed in 2007 to address structural deterioration that had accumulated since the original construction.

Those projects had a total cost of $43.4 million and were intended to extend the economic life by at least 50 years. This project is intended to address minor maintenance issues and prevent more rapid deterioration.

