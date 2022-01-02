Improvements to Calallen’s infrastructure and housing development are underway

The changes will come in the form of 218 new homes and stormwater drainage improvements.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Director of Development Services, Al Raymond is eager for the plans taking place at the intersection of Rand Morgan, South of Leopard.

The plot of land is not limited to those working at the Steel Dynamic plant in Sinton.

“It's open to everyone,” Raymond said. “In January of 2020, Peter issued a challenge to the development community saying, hey, I want more rooftops in the northwest area for possible relocation of steel dynamics employees. And several, several developers have taken Peter up on that."

Although planning for the future is exciting, Raymond understands that infrastructure isn’t there. However, the city is working on solutions.

“But the city has certain buckets of money that they can couple with a developer to help bring water service, sewer service, drain and service to those areas,” Raymond said.

The City approved $800,000 to go towards storm water improvements.

"That's what we do to help facilitate the growth and development that we want in our city," Raymond said. "And we're just excited to see this come about, can't wait till he starts going vertical with construction."

Later this year, the development team is hoping to have a website where residents can search for big projects happening across the city.

“So that if you you're not really familiar what's going on, then pull up our website, and you'll have the biggest projects of the day, and it'll have certain information,” Raymond said. “So you could go oh, I see. I know exactly where that is, and what's coming. So it's a great way to keep everyone informed."

