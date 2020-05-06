SAN PATRICIO, Texas — There's word from the San Patricio County Courthouse that in person court proceedings are resuming for the first time in two months.
Defendants and litigants will have to wear face coverings. Large dockets will be relocated to the San Patricio County Civic Center to allow for proper social distancing.
Medical screenings will be conducted prior to entering the courthouse.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
