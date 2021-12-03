In-person hearings to resume at Corpus Christi Municipal Court starting Dec. 13

Arrest warrants will be issued for those who fail to appear.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi Municipal Court will begin in-person hearings to include bench trials (trials by a judge) and walk-in trials starting Monday, December 6, at 120 North Chaparral Street. Arrest warrants will be issued for those who fail to appear.

Beginning Monday, December 13, Municipal Court will also begin in-person high-volume pre-trials, show cause, and bond dockets.

Additionally, jury trials will be held from December 13 through December 17 at the American Bank Center. Beginning in January 2022, in-person jury trials will be held on a regular basis.

Additionally, a warrant round-up will be held in February 2022.

All participants will be encouraged to consider COVID protocols to include social distancing and the use of face covering. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be provided upon request.

